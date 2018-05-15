XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide

XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner

Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 15, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a top ten global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned the company as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide.

XPO's recognition as a Leader was based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute on that vision. The 2018 report, which was published May 3, evaluated 15 third-party logistics providers that met Gartner's criteria for inclusion. Gartner clients can access the full report here (https://www.gartner.com/document/3873963).

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "We're delighted to once again be recognized by Gartner for providing what we believe are the qualities that deliver superior value for our customers. We feel this recognition is also a tribute to our people and their fierce commitment to excellence."

According to Gartner, "Leaders rate well on the highly weighted criteria of execution and vision. This means the leading providers have extensive service offerings and infrastructure, and make them available across an expansive global footprint. They understand the market, trends and customer needs, and translate those into well-executed service offerings further specialized for any number of industries. They are formidable at logistics execution across the service lines and run highly professional, very comprehensive logistics businesses. Leaders also have well-structured strategies and business models to continue to expand their capabilities, regional coverage and industry specialization, and they are adept at offering services for different customer segments. They invest in innovative mechanisms and capabilities to advance the art of logistics in the industry. Leaders are trusted and relied on by many of the largest global corporations to help them execute their worldwide supply chains."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,466 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

