Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) (OTCQB: NSMCF) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic alliance with Blockchain Ready Inc. ("Blockchain Ready" or "BCR") to advance a blockchain platform in the mineral exploration space.

The Company will work with BCR, using Northern Sphere's Arizona and Ontario properties, to create, develop and commercialize the Blockchain Ready platform, which will include regulatory assistance, material tracking, and more. Northern Sphere's properties offer exploration and potential for near term and small-scale production, which is an ideal combination for BCR to develop all aspects of its program in two mine friendly geographic locations. In consideration, Northern Sphere will have access to the Blockchain Ready platform.

The Blockchain Ready-Northern Sphere model will use blockchain technology in a strategic format that has the potential to revolutionize the way junior mining exploration is accomplished. Northern Sphere and BCR are also working with the Aboriginal Community to establish a blockchain model specifically designed to manage and streamline their relationships with mining companies. Northern Sphere has an excellent ongoing relationship with the Aboriginal Community, which will prove to be essential for all parties during BCR blockchain development.

The Company believes that this strategic alliance will place it at the front of this fast-emerging market and will provide Northern Sphere with an advantage over similar companies in the mining industry. The Company believes that blockchain is here to stay and will become the standard for the way mining companies move forward with their projects.

Northern Sphere believes in using leading edge technologies such as blockchain as well as artificial intelligence AI, hyperspec, advanced geophysics, geochem and 3 D modelling methods to advance its properties expeditiously and economically to the benefit of all of its stakeholders.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets with an emphasis on gold, silver and copper. In efforts to expedite and optimize mineral targeting on its assets, the Company is employing cutting-edge exploration technologies to generate robust mining projects. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

About Blockchain Ready Inc.

Blockchain Ready is a private company that aims to forge strong relationships with Aboriginal Communities, mining and exploration companies, and governments, in order to help them realize the full potential of blockchain technology within the natural resource sector. Blockchain Ready was formed to develop and incorporate blockchain technology into the mining industry by working cooperatively with all stakeholders in order to simplify and streamline databases, increase security and efficiency, provide easier communication between Aboriginal Communities, industry, government, and other stakeholders, and to revolutionize the way companies and individuals explore and invest in mining properties. This advanced blockchain technology will mutually benefit the government, indigenous populations, and other mining companies by increasing the accountability of all parties, and by redirecting time and money to further discovery and development of mineral resources.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Northern Sphere's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Northern Sphere disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable securities laws.

