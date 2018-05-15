PremFina Appoints David Wardle as Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or "the Company"), the UK's only premium finance company that makes its loan software available to insurance brokers as a standalone service, appoints David Wardle as its Chief Operating Officer.

Wardle was previously Finance Director at One Call Insurance Services Limited (OCIS), one of the UK's top 50 insurance brokers, for more than four years. OCIS specialises in motor vehicle and household insurance.

Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer of HomeLet, the largest unit within Barbon Insurance Group Limited (BIG) and a UK market leader in tenant referencing insurance products.

Wardle's appointment follows the joining of two former employees from industry competitor BNP Paribas SA, the UK's third largest premium finance provider. PremFina has previously recruited individuals from the insurance finance units of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Macquarie Group Limited.

"David joining us as a former client is a fantastic testament to our current business efforts and delivery of service," said PremFina's Chief Executive Officer, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Partners and competitors are increasingly validating our business model."

Wardle brings with him a wealth of expertise in the insurance industry from his operational and finance roles across a variety of firms. His responsibilities will include streamlining operational processes to help PremFina become more efficient and grow in the UK and abroad.

"I'm delighted to be part of PremFina and to help it achieve its goals," said Wardle. "As a company experiencing exponential growth, this represents a very exciting challenge."

Wardle's designations include being a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

PremFina, which added 20 brokers to its growing list of clients during the first quarter of this year, will be present at Stand D77 at the British Insurance Brokers' Association's (BIBA) flagship conference in Manchester held on May 16 and May 17 this year.

About PremFina

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

