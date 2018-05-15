Kaco developed its Blueplanet gridsave 50.0 TL3-S battery inverter based on experience gained from storage projects in Europe. In pv magazine's recent webinar in partnership with Kaco, a number of questions were raised about the device, which the experts now answer.Kaco New Energy presented its 50-kilowatt battery inverter in a pv magazine webinar, which not only can provide flexibility but, in the opinion of Matthias Haag, CTO of Kaco New Energy, is also extremely flexible in use. Haag refers to the possibility of connecting several inverters to one battery, which allows for easy scaling and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...