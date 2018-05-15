Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Provides Company Overview, Target Markets and Growth Drivers in New SNNLive Newscast on StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Newscast with Steven Nelson, President and Chairman of Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, a private company, which is the 4th largest stock transfer agent in North America, handling more than 1,100 public & private issues and aggregating more than 2 million shareholders, according to the company's website (see here: www.continentalstock.com). The video interview was recorded via Skype from SNN's office in Los Angeles, CA and Continental Stock's office in New York City.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust - Stock Transfer Company Provides Company Overview, Target Markets and Growth Drivers

About Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust is the 4th largest stock transfer agent in North America, handling more than 1,100 public & private issues and aggregating more than 2 million shareholders. For 54 years the Company has delivered to its clients reliability, stability and premier service at an exceptional price. Continental offers a wide array of services, including public and private offering administration, issuance and transfer of shares, management of restricted transfers and option exercises, maintenance of shareholder stock ledgers, including cost basis history, dividend disbursement and investment plan services, as well as corporate event administration and escrow services. In addition, the Company has a dominant position in the Special Purpose Acquisition Company / IPO business and has been routinely recognized as the leading North American Transfer Agent, delivering exceptional services and unmatched value to its customers.

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

