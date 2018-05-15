Netcracker Recognized for Driving Large-Scale Transformation of Global Financial Services Company

Netcracker Technology announced today that it was selected as a winner in the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2018. Netcracker was recognized in the Operational Transformation and Agility category for delivering one of the world's most expansive rating and billing solutions for a global financial services provider. TM Forum announced the Excellence Award winner at this year's Digital Transformation World conference (formerly TM Forum Live!) in Nice, France. The award was presented at the Excellence Awards VIP Gala dinner. The winners were also honored during the event's opening keynote session.

This year, Netcracker was recognized for delivering a large-scale rating and billing solution for a global financial services provider with substantial compliance to TM Forum standards. Netcracker created a highly secure transactional platform and network capable of supporting billions of transactions every year. The platform captures, rates and manages all financial transactions across this provider's global network.

"Congratulations to Netcracker for its achievement in this year's TM Forum Excellence Awards," said Nik Willetts, President CEO at TM Forum. "Operational and solution excellence, innovation, and digital industry leadership exemplify the winners of this prestigious award. Our sincere congratulations to Netcracker for playing its part in accelerating digital transformation, and our thanks for its commitment to TM Forum, our members and the telecoms industry as a whole."

"We want to thank TM Forum for recognizing Netcracker with this respected award," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "We are especially proud of this digital transformation, given its immense complexities and sophisticated requirements."

Since 2007, TM Forum's Excellence Awards recognizes the world's leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and service innovation.

The winners of TM Forum's 2018 Excellence Awards were judged by an impartial and independent panel of leading industry experts analysts including; Pascal Viginier Group CEO Advisor at Orange, Sandra De Zoysa Group Chief Customer Officer at Dialog Axiata PLC, George Glass - Chief Systems Architect at BT, Camille Mendler Lead Analyst at Ovum, Justin van der Lande Principal Analyst at Analysis Mason, Keith Willetts Founder and Former Chairman CEO of TM Forum, and Julie Wood-Moss Board Advisor to Boston Consulting Group, Agent 3/Next 15, Dial Partners LLP.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies generating US$2 trillion in revenue and serving five billion customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005958/en/

Contacts:

Netcracker Technology

Erin O'Reilly, +1-781-366-7049

Erin.OReilly@Netcracker.com

or

SmartMark Communications for Netcracker Technology

Juliet Shavit, +1-215-504-4272

jshavit@smartmarkusa.com