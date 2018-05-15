Global Emulsion Adhesives Market 2018-2022: Leading Players are Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Ashland, Wacker Chemie and 3M

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Emulsion Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Acrylic Polymer, PVA, VAE, Lattices, Polyurethane Dispersion), Application (Packaging, Woodworking, Tapes & Labels, Construction, Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market is estimated to be USD 12.98 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 17.28 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022.

The increasing use of eco-friendly adhesives in end-use industries is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the emulsion adhesives market. Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, Turkey, and Colombia are witnessing a rise in commercial and residential construction activities, which, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the emulsion adhesives market.

Emulsion adhesives are manufactured by the emulsification and polymerization of resins, such as PVA, VAE, and acrylic in water. They are generally free of solvents, and hence, are not flammable and non-toxic. These adhesives are mainly used for porous materials, such as paper, cloth, and wood. As emulsion adhesives are free of solvents, they are considered to be environment-friendly. Emulsion adhesives are used in various applications that include furniture, woodworking, decorated plywood, paper working, packaging, composite members, and panels.

The acrylic polymer emulsion segment is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing resin type segment of the emulsion adhesives market. Acrylic polymer emulsions are environment-friendly adhesives and provide an adequate balance among shear, tack, and peel strength of the bond.

The automotive & transportation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the emulsion adhesives market. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the automotive industry in the APAC region, which has led to a rise in the production of automobiles. Emulsion adhesives are used in the manufacturing of various automobile components that include tail lights, headliners, and interior trims.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Market Players

4.2 Emulsion Adhesives Market: By Resin Type

4.3 Emulsion Adhesives Market in APAC

4.4 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market

4.5 Emulsion Adhesives Market: Developed vs Developing Nations

4.6 Emulsion Adhesives Market: Growing Demand From APAC



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives in APAC Region

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand From Developing Countries

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for ECO-Friendly Adhesives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Performance Issues in High Strength Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Innovations in Emulsion Adhesives

5.2.3.2 Opportunities in High-End Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Approvals Required for Production

5.2.4.2 Competition From Other Solvent-Less and Hot-Melt Adhesives

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Indicators



6 Emulsion Adhesives Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

6.3 Lattices

6.4 Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

6.5 Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

6.6 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

6.7 Others



7 Emulsion Adhesives Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tapes & Labels

7.3 Paper & Packaging

7.4 Construction

7.5 Automotive & Transportation

7.6 Woodworking

7.7 Others



8 Emulsion Adhesives Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Merger & Acquisition

9.4.1 Expansion



10 Company Profiles



Wacker Chemie

Ashland Inc.

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

3M Company

Company Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Arkema (Bostik)

The DOW Chemical Company

Cemedine Co., Ltd.

Paramelt B.V.

STI Polymer

Tailored Chemical Products

Halltech Inc.

Stanchem Polymers

Falcon Chemicals LLC

Melton Adhesives

Star Bond ( Thailand ) Company Limited

( ) Company Limited Sika

Franklin International

Lord Corporation

Mapei S.P.A.

