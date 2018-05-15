Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - ML Gold Corp. (TSXV: MLG) (FSE: X0VN.F) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a technical report supporting its maiden resources estimate for its 100% owned Palmetto Gold Project originally announced October 2, 2017.

The Technical Report is entitled "Palmetto Resource Estimation and Technical Report" effective April 26, 2018 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was authored by an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure.

The Report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile and is also available on the Company's web site www.mlgoldcorp.com.

Highlights from the report:

Total maiden inferred resource of 353,435 AuEq ounces.

10.1 million tonnes grading 0.95 g/t Au, and 7.29 g/t Ag (1.05 g/t AuEq) containing 310,000 ounces of gold, and 2.4 million ounces of silver for a total of 342,000 AuEq ounces in a pit constrained shell.

Beneath the pit constrained resource, there is an initial underground inferred resource, completely open to depth and along strike, at 3.6 g/t Au and 10.8 g/t Ag (3.74 g/t AuEq) for an additional 11,753 AuEq ounces.

The deposit remains open at depth and along strike and in both directions.

Adrian Smith, President of ML Gold comments "The Palmetto project remains open with significant potential to greatly expand the resource. Almost all the gold identified on the property occurs under cover where all drilling to date has only tested a very small area."

ML Gold Corp. has an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest to the Palmetto Gold Project (see news release dated October 18, 2016). The Palmetto Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, within the southern portion of the Walker Lane Gold Trend.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as that term is defined in the National Instrument 43-101, and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.mlgoldcorp.com. You may also email info@mlgoldcorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

ML GOLD CORP.

"Adrian Smith"

Adrian Smith

President

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, currency risks including the exchange rate of US$ for CDN$, changes in exploration costs and government royalties or taxes in Canada, the United States or other jurisdictions and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.