Michigan Manufactured Housing Association: Michigan Leads in Affordable, Available Housing Options - Manufactured Homes

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Michigan is leading the way in affordable, available housing options with strong sales of manufactured homes, according to the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA).

From January - February 2018, 663 manufactured homes were delivered to Michigan.

Between January and February 2018, 599 manufactured homes were sold in Michigan.

There was 23 percent increase in homes sold first two months of 2018 over 2017.

Michigan ranks in the top ten states for manufactured home shipments.

With the traditional new housing construction falling behind demand and the pre-owned traditional housing market experiencing availability shortages and inflated prices, many consumers are looking for alternatives and manufactured homes are increasingly being considered, as sales numbers concur.

In February 2018, 8,061 new manufactured homes were shipped nationally, an increase of 10.2 percent from February 2017.

In 2017, Michigan received 4,791 shipments of manufactured homes, in 2016 the amount was 3,866.

More than 80 percent of all brand new, single-family homes sold under $150,000 in 2017 were manufactured homes, reports the Manufactured Housing Institute, (MHI).

"This is a significant indication that more families recognize the benefits of owning a manufactured home," said Bill Sheffer, executive director of MMHA.

Some of those benefits include:

Manufactured homes can cost 10-30 percent less than a new home construction prices.

Manufactured homes can be placed within a community or on private property.

Constructed in a controlled environment, manufactured homes are not subjected to damaging weather conditions.

Manufactured and modular homes are especially well-insulated, climate controlled and offer maximum efficiency due to construction practices.

MMHA is dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of manufactured and modular home living and connecting people interested in finding a community or home with its members. The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) is one of Michigan's oldest trade associations, founded in 1941. MMHA is a nonprofit association representing the manufactured and modular home industry in Michigan. MMHA works to improve the image of manufactured and modular housing by educating consumers, media and government about the quality, affordability, design and beauty of the homes. For more information, visit the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association at www.michhome.org or contact MMHA, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, MI 48864-5978; 517.349.3300.

Sources: Manufactured Housing Institute, Institute for Building Technology & Safety

