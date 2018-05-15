Indian energy company Azure Power recently announced that it has connected a 50 MW PV project in the Indian State of Andhra Pradesh. The company states that the completion of this project brings its portfolio of operational solar assets past the 1 GW mark.Azure Power has announced the completion of a utility-scale project in India. Ananthapuramu Solar Park is a 50 MW PV power plant, located in the southwestern state of Andhra Pradesh. Electricity generated at Ananthapuramu Solar Park will be sold under a 25-year PPA to the Solar Energy Corporation of India, at levelized tariff rate of INR 4.79 ...

