sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,35 Euro		-1,00
-1,84 %
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,63
54,68
17:04
15.05.2018 | 16:16
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Millicom to Webcast Presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16

LUXEMBOURG, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom announced today it will webcast a presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 16. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at Millicom's Investor Relations site or directly at J.P. Morgan's site. We recommend viewers start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

CONTACT:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+352-277-59094
investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44-20-3249-2460
investors@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-to-webcast-presentation-by-ceo-mauricio-ramos-at-j-p--morgan-conference-on-may-16,c2520806

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2520806/841608.pdf

Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16


© 2018 PR Newswire