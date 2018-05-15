sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PR Newswire

London, May 15

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:15 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):60,145
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.6500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.2000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.5364

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,305,532 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,305,532 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
232127.6516:10:57London Stock Exchange
193027.6516:05:18London Stock Exchange
207627.6516:01:44London Stock Exchange
20227.6515:54:08London Stock Exchange
362127.6515:54:08London Stock Exchange
132127.6515:54:08London Stock Exchange
400427.6515:54:08London Stock Exchange
4127.6515:46:27London Stock Exchange
188927.6515:46:27London Stock Exchange
227127.5015:16:23London Stock Exchange
237527.5015:16:23London Stock Exchange
225027.5015:16:23London Stock Exchange
203827.5015:12:34London Stock Exchange
184527.5014:27:04London Stock Exchange
12127.5014:27:04London Stock Exchange
10527.5012:55:52London Stock Exchange
217327.5012:55:51London Stock Exchange
216027.5512:02:19London Stock Exchange
499127.5512:02:19London Stock Exchange
8827.5512:02:19London Stock Exchange
193127.5009:29:17London Stock Exchange
199627.5009:23:17London Stock Exchange
8227.5009:23:17London Stock Exchange
229827.5009:23:10London Stock Exchange
191827.5009:22:28London Stock Exchange
228027.5009:07:06London Stock Exchange
209227.4508:30:50London Stock Exchange
198227.4508:30:50London Stock Exchange
240227.4508:30:50London Stock Exchange
205027.5008:30:34London Stock Exchange
263927.4008:12:14London Stock Exchange
65327.2008:09:51London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


