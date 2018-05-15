Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 15 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 60,145 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.6500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.2000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.5364

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,305,532 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,305,532 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2321 27.65 16:10:57 London Stock Exchange 1930 27.65 16:05:18 London Stock Exchange 2076 27.65 16:01:44 London Stock Exchange 202 27.65 15:54:08 London Stock Exchange 3621 27.65 15:54:08 London Stock Exchange 1321 27.65 15:54:08 London Stock Exchange 4004 27.65 15:54:08 London Stock Exchange 41 27.65 15:46:27 London Stock Exchange 1889 27.65 15:46:27 London Stock Exchange 2271 27.50 15:16:23 London Stock Exchange 2375 27.50 15:16:23 London Stock Exchange 2250 27.50 15:16:23 London Stock Exchange 2038 27.50 15:12:34 London Stock Exchange 1845 27.50 14:27:04 London Stock Exchange 121 27.50 14:27:04 London Stock Exchange 105 27.50 12:55:52 London Stock Exchange 2173 27.50 12:55:51 London Stock Exchange 2160 27.55 12:02:19 London Stock Exchange 4991 27.55 12:02:19 London Stock Exchange 88 27.55 12:02:19 London Stock Exchange 1931 27.50 09:29:17 London Stock Exchange 1996 27.50 09:23:17 London Stock Exchange 82 27.50 09:23:17 London Stock Exchange 2298 27.50 09:23:10 London Stock Exchange 1918 27.50 09:22:28 London Stock Exchange 2280 27.50 09:07:06 London Stock Exchange 2092 27.45 08:30:50 London Stock Exchange 1982 27.45 08:30:50 London Stock Exchange 2402 27.45 08:30:50 London Stock Exchange 2050 27.50 08:30:34 London Stock Exchange 2639 27.40 08:12:14 London Stock Exchange 653 27.20 08:09:51 London Stock Exchange

