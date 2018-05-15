Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) is pleased to announce that Ms. Juliet Heading has joined the Company as Corporate Communications Manager effective May 15, 2018.

Ms. Heading was educated at University of Aberdeen and Napier University, Scotland, and her previous employment includes Lehman Brothers Europe, Nomura International plc and most recently Teck Resources Limited.

"We are very pleased to add Juliet's communications and community relations experience to Shoal Point Energy," said Mr. Jarvis. "This, combined with her energy and professionalism, will help us move the Humber Arm Shale play forward."

"I am very excited to join the Shoal Point team," said Ms. Heading. "The Company has a very interesting asset: a large, unconventional oil play that could respond very well to conventional completions that do not involve hydraulic fracturing."

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 300,000 options will be granted to an employee and a consultant with a strike price of $0.07 and a term of five years, subject to certain vesting provisions and to CSE approval.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The core assets of the Company are its oil and gas interests in western Newfoundland.

