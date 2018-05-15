Court rules that Firecomms does not infringe Broadcom patent in Germany

Firecomms Ltd ("Firecomms" or "the Company"), announced today that it has won a patent infringement action brought by Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Broadcom") against Firecomms in Germany. On April 13, 2018, the District Court of Munich issued a judgment stating that Firecomms' RedLink products FR05MHIR and FR10MHIR do not infringe the German designation of Broadcom's European Patent No. 1 511 198 B1 ("patent 198"), the charges brought by Broadcom should be dismissed and that Broadcom should bear the costs of the dispute.

"The Munich Court has upheld Firecomms long held position that it does not infringe patent 198 and has rejected Broadcom's arguments to the contrary," said Dr John D. Lambkin, the Company's managing director. "We have throughout this long process been resolute in defending the veracity of our own technology and today I am grateful to the Munich Court for its considered and detailed judgement," he added.

Dr Lambkin also thanked Firecomms' customers saying, "Firecomms also very much appreciates the steadfast support of key customers during the course of this action and I am absolutely delighted that their trust in us has been fully justified. We look forward to continuing to grow our engagements with customers around the world."

About Firecomms

Firecomms (www.firecomms.com) is a leader in the manufacture of plastic fibre optic solutions and optical transceiver modules. The Company pioneered the commercialisation of resonant cavity light emitting diodes (RCLEDs) which are today used in the RedLink industrial POF transceivers as well as the connectorless OptoLock and LC families of products. Firecomms' customers deploy these transceiver products in a wide range of power and energy, industrial control, medical and consumer applications. Firecomms Ltd. is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.s

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006421/en/

Contacts:

Firecomms Ltd

Valeria Freire

vfreire@firecomms.com