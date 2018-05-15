In connection with the extra distribution in Boliden AB, all warrants with Boliden AB as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from May 16, 2018. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679377