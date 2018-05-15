Crypto Innovator initimate.io Joins FSC at Platinum Level

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Free Speech Coalition, the national trade association for the adult industry, is pleased to announce that intimate.io, an innovator working to provide stable cryptocurrency for the adult industry, has joined the organization at the Platinum level.

"We know the discrimination adult businesses face from traditional banking institutions, as well as the hesitation many of our consumers have about making payments to adult sites," said Eric Paul Leue, FSC's Executive Director. "While I'm glad to have intimate.io support our mission to defend the adult industry, I'm even happier to have them and their expertise in blockchain tech as a resource for the members of our coalition."

London-based intimate.io began their initial token sale on April 26, and after clearing a softcap of $5m USD, is working toward a hard cap of $16.85m. The company has already secured relationships with major adult companies interested in using the currency to facilitate transactions, including Badoink, MojoHost, and Lucas Entertainment.

Intimate and its ICO has received coverage in Forbes, Bloomberg, TechCrunch, VentureBeat and the International Business Times, among others.

The blockchain based tech will allow consumers privacy in their transactions, eliminating tell-tale credit card statements and reducing the risk of public exposure through hacks. For adult businesses, intimate reduced dependence on traditional banking, while eliminating chargebacks.

"Our industry needs alternative sources for payments and banking," said Rueben Coppa, founder of intimate.io. "In recent years, traditional institutions have become de facto regulators of adult content, closing accounts of performers and producers with often no recourse. We want to bring stability and privacy back to adult transactions, using blockchain technology."

ABOUT INTIMATE.IO:? intimate.io is a cryptocurrency facilitating payments and trust in the multibillion dollar adult industry, making it safer and more secure for all. intimate.io provides an open, distributed trust mechanism for managing payments and reputation across all segments of industry, including interactive content, delivery, and services. For more information, please visit? intimate.io

