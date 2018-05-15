The BioBam team launches the latest version of its genomics data analysis solution at Bio-IT World Expo in Boston. Blast2GO is the leading bioinformatics platform for the analysis of novel genomes. With the launch of Blast2GO 5 it is now an all-in-one solution for straightforward functional genomics analysis of newly sequenced organisms.

With the latest version users will benefit from several new visualization and workflow features allowing them to perform high-throughput as well as exploratory analysis in just one place. The platform combines a rich graphical user interface with the high performance of the BioBam Cloud Platform. This cloud platform is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) powered backend that allows moving the heavy lifting into the cloud. BioBam, as an AWS Technology Partner, offers customers several options to securely and efficiently manage their genomic data analysis in the cloud at any scale.

The new visualizations and workflow management makes it even easier to perform genome-wide analysis. Most important features include:

Track-based genome browser for GFF, VCF, BAM and FASTA files

Structural characterizations with RNA-seq supported gene predictions

RNA-seq features like assembly, quantification and pair and time-course differential expressions analysis

High-throughput and high-quality functional annotation predictions

Functional enrichment and pathway analysis

With these features Blast2GO can now be considered a one-stop bioinformatics toolset that allows a biologist to get from raw NGS data through all steps up to the generation of biological insights for a species where literally no genomics resources exist.

Dr. Stefan Götz, CEO at BioBam, states: "Blast2GO 5 provides the non-bioinformatician with an easy to use but powerful solution for functional genomics. This is the next iteration of our strategy to "marry" a robust and intuitive desktop application with a flexible and scalable cloud backend. With Blast2GO 5 the system is now capable of hosting any possible analysis pipeline, without any storage or computational limit."

Steve Manobianco, BioBam's VP of Sales in North America notes: "Both, industry and academic customers are seeking cost effective, robust bioinformatics solutions that don't require a big investment in hardware and bioinformatics personnel. Unlike alternatives, Blast2GO 5 allows users to focus their time and money on research and not IT infrastructure and bioinformatic support."

About BioBam:

BioBam is a bioinformatics solution provider based in Valencia, Spain. BioBams solutions accelerate research in disciplines such as agricultural genomics, microbiology and environmental NGS studies, amongst others. Blast2GO, BioBam's flagship product is a user-friendly bioinformatics desktop application for industry, academic and governmental research biologists. Blast2GO is internationally recognized as a leader in functional genomics bioinformatics, which is demonstrated by over 7000+ scientific research citations. For further information, please visit https://www.blast2go.com and https://www.biobam.com

