Welshman Lyndon Faulkner, CEO of Pelican Products, Hosts 'Meet the Makers'

GlobalWelsh, an organization committed to connecting one million people around the world with an affinity for Wales, has just announced the opening of the application period for Meet the Makers Sponsored by Pelican Products. Selected applicants will participate in a week-long intensive masterclass with the worldwide design and manufacturing business, headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The program is a partnership between GlobalWelsh and Pelican Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts.

The CEO of Pelican, Lyndon Faulkner, is a Newport, Wales native and looking to share his international success by bringing six Welsh business entrepreneurs to the United States for this comprehensive learning experience at Pelican. The program is the first initiative of the GlobalWelsh Academy, aimed at providing members with workshops, mentoring, inspiring talks, masterclasses and global opportunities.

Meet the Makers Sponsored by Pelican Products provides an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles, California this September, where entrepreneurs will spend the week learning from and collaborating with top Pelican professionals in various business disciplines such as sales, marketing, human resources, design, research development, customer service, finance and information technology.

Key dates include:

Application period: May 1 st through May 31 st (https://globalwelsh.com/pelican-masterclass-2018)

Program dates: September 8th September 14th

Pelican's CEO, Lyndon Faulkner, is passionate about the GlobalWelsh community and says, "It's exciting for me to be part of a program where I can use my 25 years of international business experience to help Welsh companies grow inside and outside of Wales."

Interested individuals and businesses can join the GlobalWelsh movement as a community member or become a "Pioneer" and donate funds to the mission, helping GlobalWelsh offer similar opportunities that create real impact for Welsh entrepreneurs.

Visit https://globalwelsh.com/pelican-masterclass-2018 to join and apply.

For media inquiries, contact Gemma Treharne-Foose, gemma@globalwelsh.com

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com

All trademarks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Pelican Products, Inc., its affiliates or subsidiaries.

