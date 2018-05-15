Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, announces today its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of 2018.

Income statement

In € Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Revenues Of which: License Services

Activity and result during the first quarter of 2018

There has been no revenue booked during the first quarter of 2018, which is fully in line with the Company's expectations.

In January, Nanobiotix presented first promising data from I/II trial evaluating NBTXR3 in liver cancers, including primary (Hepatocellular, HCC) and liver metastasis from other tumors, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Annual Meeting (ASCO-GI).

The product has demonstrated a very good safety profile, with no adverse event (serious or not) related to NBTXR3 and no dose-limiting toxicity (DLT). Out of 10 patients treated, 7 were evaluable. Out of these 7 patients, 3 patients achieved a complete response and 3 patients achieved a partial response as best overall response. These data are only first preliminary response data which will be completed with additional data. This is the third indication in the global development of NBTXR3 confirming transferability across different cancers.

Also in January, Nanobiotix partnered with the Providence Cancer Institute to run immunotherapeutic preclinical research in pancreatic cancers. The collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute, located at the Robert W. Franz Cancer Center in Portland, Ore., one of the world's leading oncological research centers, will provide essential preclinical data on the ability of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy to induce an antitumoral immune response.

-ends-

Next financial press release: revenue for Q2 2018 on July 12, 2018

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is one rooted in designing pioneer physical based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address high unmet medical needs and challenges.

The Company's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NanoXray, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Furthermore, the Company's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's Headquarters are based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and european affiliates in Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 as well as in its 2017 annual financial report filed with the French Financial Markets Authority on March 29, 2018 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006511/en/

Contacts:

Nanobiotix

Sarah Gaubert, +33 (0)1 40 26 07 55

Director, Communication Public Affairs

sarah.gaubert@nanobiotix.com /

contact@nanobiotix.com

or

Noël Kurdi, +1 (646) 241-4400

Director, Investor Relations

noel.kurdi@nanobiotix.com /

investors@nanobiotix.com

or

Media relations

France Springbok Consultants

Marina Rosoff, +33 (0)6 71 58 00 34

marina@springbok.fr

or

United States RooneyPartners

Marion Janic, +1 (212) 223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com