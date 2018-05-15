SL Announces RTView Cloud for IoT

Announces new release at IoT World

CORTE MADERA, California, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SL Corporation, a leader in advanced, real-time data visualization and monitoring since 1987, is proud to announce the general availability of RTView Cloud for IoT Users at the Internet of Things World Conference in Santa Clara.

Developers of IoT applications often struggle to provide their users with high-performance real-time visualization applications and dashboards. The most common approaches, including hard-coding of displays and use of open source tools, can have drawbacks and high implementation costs or high support costs. RTView Cloud addresses this gap with a cloud solution that enables users to reduce the time and effort required to quickly develop and deploy these visual applications. SL's RTView Cloud helps users harness their complex and often heterogeneous real-time IoT data to create beautiful visual applications quickly and easily. Users are able to easily access all the real-time information they need from a variety of sources, devices, and vendor platforms - all in one place.

RTView Cloud provides support for a number of different systems, including IoT Platforms, Cloud Platforms, on-premise systems, public APIs and streams, and new IoT devices connecting to existing infrastructure.

"SL has been providing real-time visualization solutions for mission-critical Process Control, Telecom, and Industrial Applications for more than 25 years," said Tom Lubinski, CEO of SL. "Many of the approaches and techniques we developed for these applications are highly effective with the new generation IoT applications. RTView Cloud enables us to provide these tools as a service in an easy-to-use framework for customers that need to quickly create high performing, ad hoc visualization."

SL is excited to participate in the Samsung ARTIK Partner Program and integration of their solution with Samsung ARTIK Cloud. The Samsung ARTIK IoT Platform is a secure, end-to-end IoT platform that makes it easier and faster for companies to build, develop, deploy and manage IoT products and services with significantly reduced risk.

"SL's RTView Cloud platform enables Samsung ARTIK customers to visualize ARTIK and non-ARTIK real-time and historical data in very appealing custom dashboards from multiple systems," said Praful Bhayani, VP Strategic Project and Business Development.

SL will be showing several product demos in conjunction with Samsung ARTIK for Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Building Automation projects.

For more information about RTView Cloud and how SL can help you quickly develop and deploy real-time visualization applications, please visit http://sl.com/solutions/iot-data-visualization/. To learn more about RTView Cloud and how it can quickly enable Samsung ARTIK users to deploy rich visual applications, visit http://sl.com/solutions/data-visualization-for-samsung-artik/. To schedule a media interview with an SL subject matter expert, please contact Gia Hodges at ghodges@sl.com.

About SL Corporation

SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications.

SL is exceptionally proud of its relationships with more than 50 technology and reseller partners and distributors around the globe. Our partners are leaders in Enterprise Software, Financial Services, Industrial Automation, Telecommunications, and Systems Integration.

