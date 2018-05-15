Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Philippe Cloutier, CEO & President of Cartier Resources speaks about the company's main focus, the Chimo Gold Mine.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/cartier-resources-ceo-clip-90sec/

Cartier Resources is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 14 - May 27, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Cartier Resources Inc.: (TSXV: ECR)

Cartier Resources was founded in 2006 and is based out of Val d'Or, Quebec. Quebec has consistently ranked high as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world primarily based on its mineral rich geology, attractive tax environment, and pro-mining government. In 2017, the Fraser Institute again ranked Quebec as one of the best jurisdiction in the world for investment attractiveness.

www.ressourcescartier.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com