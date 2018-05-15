Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Robert McAllister, CEO of Enertopia Corp., speaks on the company's extremely pure lithium brine.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/enertopia-ceo-clip-90sec/

Enertopia Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 14 - May 27, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Enertopia Corp.: (CSE: TOP) (OTCQB: ENRT)

Enertopia is a company focused on using modern technology to build shareholder value. Working closely with Genesis Water Technologies (GWT) on an exclusive process (Enerlet) to recover and produce battery grade lithium from material sourced from the company's Clayton Valley Lithium project.

www.enertopia.com

