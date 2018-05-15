Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Wednesday, May 16, at 9:30 a.m. EDT at the following event:

Event: Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference May 14 16, 2018 Location: Intercontinental Boston 510 Atlantic Avenue Boston, MA 02210

The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

