IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Edge Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Edge Therapeutics, Inc. ('Edge' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ: EDGE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between December 29, 2017 and March 27, 2018, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 22, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Edge Therapeutics made materially false and misleading statements during the class period. Edge failed to disclose that the company's leading new product candidate, known as EG-1962, was likely to fail a futility test related to the NEWTON 2 study. As a result of the failure to disclose this information, Edge Therapeutics' financial statements, claims about the company's business operations, and financial prospects were materially false and misleading throughout the class period. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about Edge Therapeutics became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

