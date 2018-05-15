Newly Integrated Solution Raises the Bar On Simplicity and Sophistication for Scaling Full Lifecycle API Management

SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced it has integrated its Enterprise Integration Cloud platform with Apigee Edge, the leading API management platform, to provide organizations a complete, end-to-end solution for full lifecycle API creation and management. The enterprise-grade solution allows seamless management of SnapLogic-generated APIs using Apigee's leading API management platform, enabling enterprises to manage and control API consumption quickly, seamlessly, and securely.

This latest solution builds on SnapLogic's support for the Google Cloud Platform, which includes existing intelligent connectors, called Snaps, for Google Analytics, BigQuery, Directory, DFA, Storage, and Sheets. SnapLogic also provides Snaps and related integration support for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, including their API management partners and platforms, to provide a rich ecosystem for its customers.

As enterprise data and application integration needs accelerate, business success relies on providing quality data from any source to any target to improve data-driven decision-making and speed innovation cycles. Increasingly, businesses must reach outside their own organization and expose this data to partners and customers quickly, seamlessly, and securely. By integrating with the digital ecosystem, enterprises can amplify the reach of their core business, enable connections between known partners and customers, innovate with new connections to other products and services, provide new ways to monetize data consumption, and more. The new, engineered integration by SnapLogic with the Apigee Edge platform provides an end-to-end solution for enterprises to deliver APIs that support their internal and external digital transformation initiatives, from creation to governance, testing, protocol translation, and reporting and analytics.

"As cloud services bear the burden of more workloads, integration challenges emerge that require easier, faster, and smarter solutions," said Carl Lehmann, principal analyst with 451 Research. "Integrated iPaaS and API management services, like those now being offered by SnapLogic and Google Apigee, represent a next-generation hybrid integration platform that is likely to become the preferred integration apparatus for most enterprises."

"Every enterprise leader wants to get data to the right people at the right time in order to make better decisions, unlock new opportunities, and grow the business, which means providing digital services fast, securely, and at a low cost," said Craig Stewart, VP Product Management at SnapLogic. "As data grows in complexity and is increasingly shared across complex partner ecosystems, enterprises are demanding a complete platform that lets them not only manage but monetize their APIs and easily reconfigure their infrastructure for the data-centric future. This new integration enables virtually any application or data source to be exposed as a REST API, eliminating the need for developers to manually hand-code processes in order to access, query, and manipulate data in the back-end systems. This will significantly speed innovation and dramatically increase developers' and IT teams' productivity."

New Integrated Solution for Full Lifecycle API Creation and Management

SnapLogic's unified Enterprise Integration Cloud allows citizen integrators and developers to easily author multi-point integration pipelines that connect cloud and on-premises applications as well as disparate enterprise data sources for big data analytics, and then create REST APIs for access to the integration data. Once these APIs are created, they can be released to developers through the Apigee Edge platform, accelerating the development, dissemination, and management of public and private APIs.

This new integration between SnapLogic and Apigee provides a complete end-to-end solution to seamlessly create, publish, manage, and monetize APIs inside and outside the organization, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid. Key capabilities include:

API creation

API traffic control

API monetization

Developer management and security

Publishing to a portal

Advanced analytics

Advanced threat detection

Enterprises can start using SnapLogic with Apigee today. For more information about SnapLogic and APIs, please click here.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

