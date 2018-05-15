Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) ("Canntab" or the "Company") wishes to provide clarification on the terms of its engagement of CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), which were previously announced in a news release disseminated by CFN Media on May 15, 2018. Canntab wishes to clarify that CFN Media was engaged to provide investor relations services. The terms of the engagement require Canntab to pay CFN Media the amount of USD $5,000 per month for a period of three months commencing today, with neither party being under an obligation to extend the agreement beyond the initial three month term.

CFN Media intends to leverage its powerful content platform and extensive reach into mainstream and cannabis-focused investor audiences and media across North America to attract high-quality investors to Canntab while elevating the Company's financial brand.

About Canntab

Canntab Therapeutics Limited is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed in-house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. Simply put, Canntab's mission is to put the "Medical" into medicinal cannabis!

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, helps companies operating in the space attract investors, capital, and publicity. Private and public marijuana companies in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to succeed in the capital markets.

