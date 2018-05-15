Regulatory News:

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS) and Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) announced today that Calyxt has commenced a follow-on public offering of 3,050,000 shares of Calyxt's common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In connection with the offering, Calyxt intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 457,500 shares of Calyxt's common stock.

Calyxt is a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company. Cellectis owns approximately 79.1% of Calyxt's outstanding shares of common stock.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Co. LLC and Jefferies are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering, Wells Fargo Securities is acting as lead manager and BMO Capital Markets is acting as co-manager.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus (included in the registration statement on Form S-1). A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by facsimile at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The registration statement is available at www.sec.gov. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

