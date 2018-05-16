jury chair Shekar Khosla, Kellogg's



LONDON, May 16, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The final judges for the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy, a search for the best strategic ideas from Asia's marketing industry, are named with senior figures from BBDO, Dentsu, Geometry Global, Google and Maybank included in the line-up.Chaired by Shekar Khosla, Chief Commercial Officer of Kellogg's Asia Pacific and Africa, the additional nine judges bringing the panel to 21 members are:- Priya Barve - Head of BrandLab APAC, Google- Michael Chadwick - Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Asia Pacific- Chalinee Hirano - Executive Strategic Planning Director, Far East Fame Line DDB- Shailesh Iyer - Chief Strategy Officer, Publics One Indonesia- Dave McCaughan - Storyteller @Bibliosexual, Chief Strategy Officer, ai.agency- Andreas Moellmann - Chief Strategy Officer/Head of Digital, Geometry Global Japan- Shazlina Mohd Suffian, Executive Vice President Head, Corporate Marketing, Group Brand and Sponsorship Management, Maybank- Thomas Wagner - Planning Director, BBH Singapore- Andy Wilson - Head of Strategy, BBDO AsiaLucy Aitken, WARC's Case Study Editor, says: "A successful campaign strategy leads to business growth. This top jury of industry experts will search for the smartest marketing thinking in Asia to bring insights and learnings for future advertising success stories in the region."Now in its eighth year, this case study competition is free to enter and is open to clients and agencies in any marketing discipline. There is a $10,000 Prize fund for the top winning papers that best showcase Asia's smartest marketing campaigns.In addition to the Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades, five additional Special Awards will be presented at the judges' discretion: The Category Disrupter Award, The Early Adopter Award, The Local Hero Award, The Customer Journey Award, and The Research Excellence Award.The full jury line-up and their short biographies as well as more information on the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy can be found on www.warc.com/asiaprize.prize.The deadline for entries is 10 July 2018.About jury chair: Shekar Khosla, Chief Commercial Officer, Kellogg'sShekar joined Kellogg's in 2015 as Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific & Africa before assuming his current role in 2016. Prior to Kellogg's, he had an 18-year stint at Unilever, starting out in sales and then becoming a Senior Brand Manager. He became Regional Sales & Marketing Manager in 2004 before being named Global Brand & South Asia Director for Skin Care in 2006. He then moved to Singapore and became VP Skin (South East Asia & Australasia) and then spent three years between 2012 and 2015 in a similar role, but also looking after North Asia and as Global VP, Ponds.He has a proven track record of building high-performance teams, with an empowering leadership style that fosters entrepreneurial drive, breakthrough thinking and disciplined execution to deliver shareholder value, positive social impact and employee engagement.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.