Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bank AM Bellevue Chooses Bottomline Technologies to Power Financial Messaging

GENEVA, Switzerland, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make complex business payments and Financial Messaging simple, smart and secure, today announced Bank am Bellevue has selected it's Universal Aggregator solution to ease financial messaging connectivity, provide robust reconciliation and improve compliance.

"We are pleased to provide Bank am Bellevue with our holistic offering," said Daniel Bardini, Managing Director, Switzerland, Bottomline Technologies. "We have been able to simplify their solution's landscape, reduce their number of providers and help the bank to improve their efficiency."

According to Bardini, as Bank am Bellevue builds its wealth management capabilities beyond its traditional brokerage firm foundation, a comprehensive review of its payment and financial messaging infrastructure identified a number of ways that Bottomline Technologies was able to help the bank simplify and improve these processes.

Bottomline's Universal Aggregator presents the bank with a cloud platform that offers single sign-on capabilities and a rich set of integrated functionalities. Bottomline's solution enables Bank am Bellevue to access multiple domestic and international payment networks and schemes including SWIFT, SIC and SECOM. The platform includes market data management and state-of-the-art risk compliance and reconciliation capabilities.

"With the transition of our business requiring new services, it was a key aspect for us to rely on a Swiss partner that was able to provide multiple on-demand financial facilities that not only meet, but go beyond, our expectations. As such, the breadth and quality of the Bottomline solution set made available as a secure cloud service were key features to our strategic decision," said Holger Schultes, Head of Information Technology (CIO) at Bellevue Group. "The solution also provides economy of scale and simplicity. We are glad to join a group of banks, some of which are the largest players in the market place."

Bank am Bellevue expects the Bottomline solution to help streamline their financial messaging landscape.

"We are delighted to present the Swiss market with a financial messaging platform that is focused on accelerating innovation and extending capabilities," said Bardini. "And best of all, our solutions are supported by local development teams based right here in Switzerland."



About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com/).

Media Contact:

Gemma Waite

Director, Marketing Communications

Bottomline Technologies

603.501.6537

gemma.waite@bottomline.com