NAGA Architects to Optimize Project Delivery and Become VAT Compliant With Deltek

Award winning Dubai practice joins growing number of MENA built environment firms to select Deltek ERP to improve internal operations and profitability

London, England, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek (https://www.deltek.com/en-gb/), the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses, continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by welcoming NAGA Architects (https://www.naga.ae/) to its client base. With over 23,000 project-centric clients globally, including over 12,000 in the built environment industries, Deltek has an unmatched track record of successful implementations and delivers a proven path to business process re-engineering and ROI.



Operating within one of the most buoyant design and construction industries in the world, NAGA wanted improved agility, transparency and control across its practice to be more competitive. The introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) legislation to the region is also a major driver for firms to review and optimize their internal processes to become compliant.



As a specialist solution for the built environment industry, Deltek's project-based ERP system was selected by NAGA as it seamlessly unites people, processes, and information and connects essential business processes. Core functionality of Deltek's ERP system includes business development, project and resource planning, talent management, reporting and dashboards, and multi-currency and multi-company financial management.



"We want to ensure that each and every project we deliver is of premium quality and exceeds all client expectations. These principles put our internal processes under the spotlight, and we sought a new ERP solution that will manage project profitability, offers sophisticated reporting capabilities, and will streamline financial processes and ensure VAT compliance. After a thorough review of the market, we are pleased to select Deltek to be that system for our business," said Dr. Elkady, Associate Director, NAGA.



"At Deltek, we have a long and successful history in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a specialist partner for project-centric firms, our solutions have been engineered to support the intricacies of managing peoples and projects. We are extremely proud to be the selected ERP for NAGA, equipping them with the systems infrastructure and project control to continue to deliver ground-breaking and innovative designs" said Fergus Gilmore, Deltek's VP and Managing Director, UK & CE (https://www.deltek.com/en-gb/).



About NAGA

NAGA architects is an award-winning independent practice established in 2000 in Dubai and maintains over six offices in the Middle East and the United States of America, servicing clients throughout the architectural, planning and construction industries. https://www.naga.ae/

(https://www.naga.ae/)

About Deltek

Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms and other project-based businesses. For decades, we have delivered actionable insight that empowers our customers to unlock their business potential. 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, recruit and develop talent, optimize resources, streamline operations and deliver more profitable projects. Deltek www.deltek.com

Lauran Cacciatori

Deltek

703-885-9947

LauranCacciatori@Deltek.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Deltek via Globenewswire

