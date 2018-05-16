The Adecco Group UK and Ireland Announces 2018 UK 'CEO for One Month'

LONDON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Successful candidate, Syed Uddin, will spend July under the mentorship of the Adecco Group UK&I leadership team

The Adecco Group UK andIreland,part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, has chosen the 2018UK candidate for'CEO for One Month', following an assessment day on 15 May.'CEO for One Month' is part of the worldwide Adecco Way to Work[TM]programme. The initiative is designed to help career starterssee what it's like to be a business leader, shadowing the leadership team of a global organisation.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633521/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg )



Syed was chosen from ten finalists following the assessment day. He is one of 47 other 'CEO for One Month' participants selected across the world. Syed will spend a month shadowing the Adecco Group UK&I leadership team, gaining unique insights into the organisation's country and group operations. Syed will gain experience in HR, management, finance, marketing and public speaking. He will then have the chance to take part in a worldwide selection process to become the global 'CEO for One Month', working alongside the Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze.

The Adecco Group received over 7,000 applications in the UK for 'CEO for One Month', whittling it down to just over 100 that were invited to complete a video interview, and then a final ten to attend the assessment day. The day comprised of individual presentations and group exercises, culminating in three remaining candidates meeting with the Adecco Group UK&I leadership team for one-on-one interviews. The judging panel then chose the best candidate for 'CEO for One Month' in the UK.

Syed said: "I am very excited to be named as the Adecco Group UK&I's 'CEO for One Month'. The calibre of candidates at today's assessment day was extremely high, so it's an honour to be chosen. I am looking forward to learning more about the business and what it takes to be a leader when I work with the Group in July."

Alex Fleming,Country Head and President of Staffing and Solutions, the Adecco Group UK and Ireland, said: "I'd like to thank all the candidates who participated in our assessment day - they should all be very proud of making it to the top 10. Hearing about the candidates' achievements and aspirations was very inspiring, and certainly made it hard to choose just one person to work with us for a month. In the end, we choose Syed Uddin to shadow our leadership team due to his strong engagement skills, tenacity and passion. I'm looking forward to seeing Syed in July."

Putting the applicants through their paces throughout the day were Alex Fleming, Country Head and President of Staffing and Solutions; David Malkinson, Chief Marketing Officer; Robert Wolff, Chief Financial Officer, Gavin Tagg, General Counsel; Tracey Sherring, Operations Director; Simon Curtis, Regional Head of IT; Neil McLachlan, Group Sales Director; Melanie Hayes, HR Director - Talent Management, and Sandeep Bhandal, Director for Penna. The benefits of the programme are highlighted by the success of previous 'CEOs for One Month', including Ed Broadhead, last year's UK and then global 'CEO for One Month'. Ed is now Head of Data Analytics at the Adecco Group.

The Adecco Group launched Adecco Way to Work[TM] in 2013 to tackle issues including unemployment and skills shortages, develop people's employability, and help them enter the world of work. Through Adecco Way to Work[TM], the Adecco Group provides people with internships and apprenticeships, career guidance and training.

