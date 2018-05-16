For the German PV-company the solar farm of 27 MW is its first in East-India. For the project IBC solar secured a tender for a PPA with a duration of 25 years.IBC solar has realised it largest stand-alone PV-project, so far. As the company reported on Monday, the project in question is a 27 MW PV-plant in East-Indian state of Odisha, which had been completed recently. Odisha lags behind other regions of India in the development of solar pv. According to IBC Solar the state had an installed capacity of 90 MW as of Autumn 2017. By now the state is trying to increase installations. The PV plant is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...