Sixt Launches Global Omnichannel Payment with Computop

The international mobility service provider Sixt has restructured its customer payment processes. Computop, one of the leading payment service providers, is the central service provider for customer payments from all channels and all of Sixt's corporate countries. With the changeover, payments from online shops, POS terminals in the branches and telephone bookings (MOTO) will in future run via a single platform.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691769/sixt_computop.jpg )



With the inclusion of the Computop Paygate payment platform and the conversion to uniform, NFC-capable card terminals in the Sixt stations in Europe and the USA, Sixt will be able to process all card payments in line with the latest standards.

The integration into the Sixt system landscape - which has a high number of transactions and the special process requirements of the car rental business - was possible due to the extreme flexibility of Computop Paygate. Thanks to the broad range of financial service providers that the payment platform offers, Sixt will now be able to select and combine its acquirer and payment service connections even more individually and cost-consciously in the future.

Fabian Mansfeld, Senior Director Damage Management & Payments at Sixt: "By integrating Computop into our payment platform, we can centrally control our various payment channels, including the POS terminals, and enable cross-channel transactions. The use of standard P2PE card terminals in the Sixt corporate countries simplifies our system landscape and also offers our customers maximum security".

Stephan Kück, Managing Director of Computop, commented on the cooperation: "We are delighted to be able to integrate a true global Omnichannel solution for Sixt that is exemplary for the future industry of mobility. Processing via our Computop Paygate also gives Sixt new possibilities for the analysis and reporting of its global payment transactions".

