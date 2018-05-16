Norsk Hydro: Hydro signs new long-term power contract for Norwegian aluminium portfolio

Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro ASA's wholly-owned subsidiary Hydro Energi AS has signed a long-term power contract with Blakliden Fäbodberget Wind AB, a Swedish wind power company, for annual baseload supply of 0.66 terawatt hours (TWh) in the period from 2022 to 2041.

Blakliden Fäbodberget Wind AB is developing an onshore wind park located in northern Sweden, and is owned by Vattenfall (30%), PKA Funds (30%) and Vestas (40%). The wind park has an installed capacity of 350 MW and is planned to produce around 1.1 TWh annually when finalized.

The contract will contribute to supplying power to Hydro's aluminium plants in Norway.



