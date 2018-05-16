sprite-preloader
Norsk Hydro: Hydro signs new long-term power contract for Norwegian aluminium portfolio

Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro ASA's wholly-owned subsidiary Hydro Energi AS has signed a long-term power contract with Blakliden Fäbodberget Wind AB, a Swedish wind power company, for annual baseload supply of 0.66 terawatt hours (TWh) in the period from 2022 to 2041.

Blakliden Fäbodberget Wind AB is developing an onshore wind park located in northern Sweden, and is owned by Vattenfall (30%), PKA Funds (30%) and Vestas (40%). The wind park has an installed capacity of 350 MW and is planned to produce around 1.1 TWh annually when finalized.

The contract will contribute to supplying power to Hydro's aluminium plants in Norway.


Investor contacts
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Øyvind Breivik
+47 40226686
Oyvind.Breivik@hydro.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)