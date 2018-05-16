Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2018-05-16 12:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JSC "Grobina" Management reports that on May 16, 2018 JSC "Grobina" board received a Council member Janis Liepins and a Council member Girts Milgravis letters of resignation from the post of Council members. The question about the new council election will be included in JSC "Grobina" annual general shareholders meeting agenda, which is planned to convene up to 30th of July, 2018. The board of JSC "Grobina"