Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK) 16-May-2018 / 10:47 GMT/BST London, UK, 16 May 2018 *Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK)* UmweltBank (UBK) is a play on Germany's ongoing transition towards a low-carbon, resource-efficient economy. The bank's long-term asset and earnings growth should continue to be driven by regulatory and public support of green construction and renewable energy (RE) projects. In this context, UBK intends to raise new subordinated debt to strengthen its capital base. UBK is one of the most profitable listed banks in the German-speaking region due to its low cost base and high credit quality. UBK's shares trade at a P/BV 2018e of 1.2x, which looks low relative to its above-average ROE (we expect 11.5% in FY18). Following a c 40% price decline over the past 12 months, UBK's shares are trading at a P/BV 2018e ratio of 1.2x (vs peer average of 1.3x), which in our opinion is not fully reflecting its earnings potential. We have valued UBK using a P/BV-ROE approach and arrived at a fair value of EUR11.1 per share, implying a 13.4% upside potential. UBK offers a dividend yield of c 3.5%, which is above the average level offered by large banks (c 3%). Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Milosz Papst, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 *financials@edisongroup.com* Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 686557 16-May-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f092f84f8acc59b1edffba872163e090&application_id=686557&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=686557&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=686557&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=686557&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=686557&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=686557&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=686557&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

