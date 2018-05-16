On the last stretch to the merger between NSP, Gintech and Solartech, the company still posted losses due to "operational challenges" and solar trade disputes.According to it's latest quarterly statement, Neo Solar Power Corporation (NSP)'s net revenues closed at NT$2,514 million ($84.2 million), a 16% year on year (YoY) increase. The company also reported that turnover fell compared to the last quarter of 2017, citing the end of China's 2017 end of year installation rush, traditional seasonal downwards impact and a slump in average selling price (ASP). Gross loss was reported at NT$183 million, ...

