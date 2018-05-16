The residential and commercial segments keep driving solar demand in the country. Meanwhile, the government of Sicily has decided to suspend all new permits for big solar parks, in order to verify their potential negative impact on the island's landscape.Italy installed around 89.1 MW of new PV systems in the first three months of this year, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association, Anie Rinnovabili, which are based on data provided by the country's grid operator, Terna. In March alone, around 28.9 MW of new solar installations were connected to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...