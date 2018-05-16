Fuel cell developer Ceres Power Holdings announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with leading Chinese automobile and equipment manufacturer Weichai Power. AIM-traded Ceres said the collaboration will give it access to the Chinese market, the world's fastest growing market for fuel cells, and will see the companies jointly develop and launch a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) range extender system for China's fast-growing electric bus market. SOFCs such as Ceres' ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...