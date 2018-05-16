Avanti Communications Group plc ("Avanti"), a leading provider of satellite data communications services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), is delighted to announce that it has won the "Changing Lives" award for its innovative iKnowledge Project at East Africa Com 2018.

iKnowledge brings digital classrooms to schools in Tanzania. Bringing high-speed satellite internet to rural and suburban schools facilitates the training of ICT and digital skills for teachers, as well as providing educational content to both primary and secondary schools.

The project is driving improved educational outcomes for Tanzanian teachers and students.

iKnowledge is funded by the UK Space Agency's International Partnership Programme (IPP) and Avanti, supported by international and local partners, including the Tanzanian Ministry of Education, Tanzanian Education Authority, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government and Universal Communications Service Access Fund.

Teachers and students can access satellite broadband via Avanti's HYLAS 2 satellite, which provides 100% coverage of Tanzania. Broadband is installed and supported through local Internet Service Providers (ISPs), while the ICT hardware, digital skills training, and educational content are delivered in partnership with Avanti, Camara Education Tanzania, and Discovery Learning Alliance.

iKnowledge has connected over 310 primary and secondary schools across 25 regions in Tanzania, bridging the digital divide for up to 216,000 students. The project, which has been running for three years has positively impacted teachers and students in remote schools. Through satellite internet connectivity and ICT training, teachers can now access the latest educational content online and deliver it straight into classrooms.

Watch the iKnowledge video here http://www.avantiplc.com/iknowledge-tanzania/

Graham Peters, Managing Director of Avanti Government, said: "We're delighted that the iKnowledge Project has been recognised within the industry and presented the "Changing Lives" award. Through Avanti's high-speed satellite broadband, innovative thinking and collaboration with our project partners, iKnowledge has made teachers and pupils digital citizens of Tanzania.

The UK Space Agency's International Partnership Programme uses UK space expertise to deliver innovative solutions to real-world problems across the globe. IPP seeks to maximise the practical impact on the lives of those living in developing countries by partnering with developing countries to use space solutions to solve their specific development challenges, and in doing so increase their capacity.

