Marston's reported strong revenues throughout the first six months of the trading year, however, the pubs group swung to a statutory loss as a result of write-downs on its income statement. Marston's increased revenues 20% to £528.1m in the half-year to 31 March, with underlying pre-tax profits up 7.7% to £36.3m. On a statutory basis, the landlord and brewer recorded a loss before tax of £13.4m, principally reflecting accounting adjustments relating to the estate valuation and changes in the ...

