Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Sampo Oyj's holding in Asiakastieto has exceeded 15 per cent

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 May 2018 AT 3.15 P.M. EEST

Sampo Oyj's holding in Asiakastieto has exceeded 15 per cent

Asiakastieto Group Plc has on 16 May 2018 received an announcement referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which Sampo Oyj's holding in Asiakastieto has exceeded the threshold of 15 per cent on 16 May 2018.

According to the announcement, the holding of Sampo Oyj has increased to 2 920 000 shares, corresponding to 19,33 per cent of the company's shares and voting rights.

Asiakastieto has in total 15 102 178 shares. All shares carry equal voting rights.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 19 500 clients, of which 10 500 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales were EUR 56,2 million and it had 156 employees at the end of 2017. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

