NOTICE 2018-05-16 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY SWEDBANK AB Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 17 certificates issued by Swedbank AB with effect from 2018-05-17. The certificates will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679538