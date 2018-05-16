Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation system market to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005716/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The proliferation of advanced Euro emission standards in emerging countries is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The rising air pollution levels in emerging countries are driving the governing bodies to upgrade the existing vehicle emission standards to be equivalent to Euro 5 and Euro 6 emissions standards by 2022. Euro 6 is the most advanced emission regulations to be formulated in emerging countries. Air pollution levels in China increased substantially in 2017. The Government of China had undertaken various measure to curb the amount of air pollution since 2013. The country imposed an odd-even rule to restrict the number of cars on the road, restricted sales of vehicles, reduced consumption of coal, and encouraged the use of electric cars since 2016 to control air pollution. Increasing the stringency of vehicle emission regulations will further decrease particulate matter levels in the air without having to restrict the sales of vehicles.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased preference for export-oriented manufacture as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation system market:

Increased preference for export-oriented manufacture

Increasing export-oriented manufacture of automobiles is driving the adoption of emission standards, which require the use of an automotive exhaust gas recirculation system. Automotive exhaust gas recirculation system is an important technology used in vehicles for controlling NOx emissions. Most of the countries have implemented emission standards that restrict NOx emissions. Thus, vehicles manufactured in countries not following stringent emission standards cannot be exported to many countries because of non-compliance with the stringent emission standards followed in the receiving countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forautomotive components, "The Ministry of Environment and Forestry of Indonesia has implemented a regulation for vehicle manufacturers to produce vehicles compliant with Euro 4 emissions standards from 2017. The Ministry cited the inability to export vehicles manufactured in Indonesia to other nations as the reason for implementing Euro 4 emission standards as many of the neighboring nations follow Euro emission standards 4 or higher."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive exhaust gas recirculation system market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation system market into the following applications (passenger car and commercial vehicle) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the passenger car segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to increase by nearly 5% during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 37%. The market share occupied by this region will decrease by almost 4% by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005716/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com