Randgold Resources Ld: Grant of Awards to Directors - Randgold Resources (GOLD)

Grant of Awards to Mark Bristow and Graham Shuttleworth under the Randgold Resources Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / On 15 May 2018, an award over 78,395 ordinary shares was granted to Mark Bristow, a director of the Company, and an award over 18,989 ordinary shares was granted to Graham Shuttleworth, a director of the Company (together, the Awards), under the Randgold Resources Limited Long Term Incentive Plan (the LTIP).

The Awards vest, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, subject to the achievement of operational and financial performance targets over a three year performance period ending on 31 December 2020. The performance targets were chosen because they are among the Company's key performance indicators, and as key factors driving shareholder value. Following the vesting of the Awards, a two year holding requirement applies to 100 percent of the vested shares.

The LTIP, which was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on 8 May 2018, is designed to reward sustainable long term performance subject to the achievement of agreed operational and financial targets.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark Bristow 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Randgold Resources Limited b) LEI 2138002TSG2FEQZOYH72 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary share of US$0.05 in Randgold Resources Limited ISIN Code: GB00B01C3S32 b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan (the Company's employee share scheme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 78 395 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Graham Shuttleworth 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Randgold Resources Limited b) LEI 2138002TSG2FEQZOYH72 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary share of US$0.05 in Randgold Resources Limited ISIN Code: GB00B01C3S32 b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan (the Company's employee share scheme) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 18 989 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld