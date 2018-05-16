sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,86 Euro		+0,05
+0,08 %
WKN: A0B5ZS ISIN: GB00B01C3S32 Ticker-Symbol: RGR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,05
66,39
16:00
66,06
66,25
16:00
16.05.2018 | 15:08
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Randgold Resources Ld: Grant of Awards to Directors - Randgold Resources (GOLD)

Grant of Awards to Mark Bristow and Graham Shuttleworth under the Randgold Resources Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / On 15 May 2018, an award over 78,395 ordinary shares was granted to Mark Bristow, a director of the Company, and an award over 18,989 ordinary shares was granted to Graham Shuttleworth, a director of the Company (together, the Awards), under the Randgold Resources Limited Long Term Incentive Plan (the LTIP).

The Awards vest, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, subject to the achievement of operational and financial performance targets over a three year performance period ending on 31 December 2020. The performance targets were chosen because they are among the Company's key performance indicators, and as key factors driving shareholder value. Following the vesting of the Awards, a two year holding requirement applies to 100 percent of the vested shares.

The LTIP, which was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on 8 May 2018, is designed to reward sustainable long term performance subject to the achievement of agreed operational and financial targets.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) (LSE: RSS) Enquiries:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 7711338

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Bristow

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Randgold Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2138002TSG2FEQZOYH72

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share of US$0.05 in Randgold Resources Limited

ISIN Code: GB00B01C3S32

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan (the Company's employee share scheme)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

78 395

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

15 May 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Shuttleworth

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Randgold Resources Limited

b)

LEI

2138002TSG2FEQZOYH72

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share of US$0.05 in Randgold Resources Limited

ISIN Code: GB00B01C3S32

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares pursuant to the Long Term Incentive Plan (the Company's employee share scheme)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

18 989

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

15 May 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE