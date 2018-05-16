Technogym Continues to Grow - First Quarter Sales Are up in All Main Geographic Areas

CESENA, Italy, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Technogym Board of Directors approved the consolidated revenues of the first threemonths of 2018

Consolidated revenues stand s at Euro 124.7 million , up by 6.1% Y/Y in the first three months of 2018 compared with Euro 117.5 million in the same period of last year.

At constant exchange rates, the Technogym group reported a 12 % Y/Y growth in the reference period.

The company continues to outpace market growth in all the main geographic areas

The Board of Directors of Technogym (TGYM.MI), a globally leading company operating in the fitness equipment area and active in the broader wellness sector, has reviewed today the consolidated revenues of the first three months of 2018.

Nerio Alessandri, Chairman and CEO, commented:

"After the important sales result of approximately 600 million Euro registered in 2017, Technogym continues to grow in the first quarter of 2018 and to gain market shares in all main geographic areas. Product and digital ecosystem innovation remains the company's strategic priority both in the sport performance sector, in which thanks to SKILL LINE Technogym has defined a new product category, and in the design and lifestyle sector with ARTIS and PERSONAL lines.

In the first quarter of 2018 we have launched SKILLRUN, the innovative treadmill specifically designed for athletic training and completely integrated in our digital ecosystem.

Beside product innovations, Technogym continues to innovate also on processes, in order to realize the new Technogym 4.0, based on IoT connected equipment, on the Mywellness cloud platform, on the CRM system and on the new SAP IT system, a challenging strategic project - that Technogym has been activating at global level in the last week - to allow the company to face future challenges".

Established in 1983, Technogym is a world leader in the supply of products, services and digital solutions for fitness and wellness. The Company has approximately 2,000 employees in its 14 branches in Europe, United States, Asia, Middle East, Australia and South America, and exports around 90% of its products to more than 100 countries. Technogym S.p.A. has been the official supplier of the last seven editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018.