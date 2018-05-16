Idorsia announced on Wednesday that the first patient has been enrolled in a registration study to investigate the effect of lucerastat as an oral monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with genetically confirmed Fabry disease, irrespective of their genetic mutation type. The company said 'MODIFY' would recruit more than 100 patients from 29 trial sites across nine countries. Its primary endpoint was a reduction in neuropathic pain, described as feeling like burning, shocks or shooting, ...

