US animal health company Zoetis Inc has agreed to buy veterinary diagnostics group Abaxis for $83 per share in cash, or around $2bn. Founded in California in 1989, Abaxis is a leading provider of diagnostic instruments and consumable discs, kits and cartridges to the animal health industry. In the year to the end of March 2018, it reported revenue of $244.7m, up 8% on the previous year. Zoetis chief executive officer Juan Ramón Alaix said: "This acquisition brings Zoetis a company that has a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...