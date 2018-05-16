sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,52 Euro		-0,08
-0,11 %
WKN: A1KBYX ISIN: US98978V1035 Ticker-Symbol: ZOE 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOETIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZOETIS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,09
70,14
17:47
70,07
70,13
17:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABAXIS INC
ABAXIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABAXIS INC59,40-0,65 %
ZOETIS INC69,52-0,11 %