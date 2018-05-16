sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 16.05.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16.05.2018 | 17:13
SKYWORTH TV at Google I/O 2018

SAN JOSE, California, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Google I/O 2018 took place fromMay 8 - 10 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The conference covered the company's key announcements on the developer ecosystem, and was attended by over 7,000 developers from all around the world. SKYWORTH provided over a hundred Android TV devices to be displayed throughout Google I/O, displaying various demos with excellent picture quality.

Tent, Google I/O 2018

SKYWORTH showed their 100 inch 4K Android TV during 2018 CES, and also brought a full line-up 4K Android TV products.

SKYWORTH TV in Google I/O 2018 Ground

SKYWORTH TV in Google I/O 2018 Ground

Today, SKYWORTH's Android TV devices are available for consumers in about 100 countries. Earlier this year, SKYWORTH launched their Android TV in walmart.com and eBay in the United States. With Android Oreo and the Google Assistant built-in, SKYWORTH's Android TV devices not only provides a smart TV experience, but also allows users to control their smart home devices with their voice. We believe SKYWORTH plays an important part of smart home era with its products.

For further information please visit www.skyworth.us
Tel: (626) 331-9666
E-mail: sales.us@skyworth.com

