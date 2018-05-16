London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,734.49 in afternoon trade on Wednesday as investors digested some solid updates from Burberry and Micro Focus and deal news for Paddy Power. Software group Micro Focus International was the standout gainer after it said that a new $40m licensing deal will help to boost its first-half revenue, which is now expected to be better than the guidance of -9% to -12% at constant currency. Paddy Power Betfair was in the black after it confirmed it is in talks over a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...